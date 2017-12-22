Resurgent Moneys ask Father Christmas for nine points

Have your say

Moneyfields face a long journey to Kempston Rovers in the Southern League east division on Saturday (3pm).

Dave Carter’s side have bounced back from a poor spell with two successive home wins.

The 2-0 triumph over Aylesbury United on Tuesday took them back to a share of top spot – only trailing AFC Rushden & Diamonds and AFC Dunstable on goal difference.

Carter also enlisted the help of a very important person this week ahead of the busy Christmas schedule.

‘I flew out to Lapland and asked Father Christmas for nine points,’ said the Moneys boss.

‘Our two successive wins has got us back into the thick of things.

‘It is good that things are returning to normal after our rocky spell.

‘Injuries, suspensions and illness all hit us hard.

‘Now we have got players coming back and we are looking stronger again.

‘Every club has a difficult spell during a season and hopefully we have now had ours.’

Moneyfields beat Kempston Rovers in a physical battle on the opening day of the campaign at Dover Road.

The Bedford-based visitors finished with nine players that day.

Carter is expecting an equally rugged challenge and is hoping his players are at their best to deal with it.

‘I have to rely on the professionalism of the players because this is not the best time for the game,’ said Carter.

‘It comes the day after the last working day before Christmas.

‘Hopefully the players won’t indulge too much in the festive spirit.

‘I am the same because my works Christmas do is tonight.’

Carter was pleased with the attitude of his players against Aylesbury.

And he is demanding an equally hard-working performance.

‘It was a good win on a very boggy pitch,’ added Carter.

‘We worked hard and made our extra bit of quality count.’

One additional positive coming out of the fixture was the reappearance of Dan Wooden, who got 15 minutes of action as a substitute towards the end.

Wooden has proved to be an influential player in the past and Carter is delighted to have him back.

‘Dan gives us another Conference South standard player in the team,’ said the boss.

‘He can be a real match-winner with his ability to score good goals.’