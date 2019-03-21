Keaton Wood has revealed a recent sustained spell on the sidelines was the ‘worst time of his football career’.

The Bognor defender spent five months out of action after picking up a serious ankle injury in September.

But the former Dartford defender has returned to the fold in recent weeks, completing the 90 minutes as Rocks drew 3-3 at Enfield Town last time out.

Now Wood is hopeful of remaining fit for the remainder of the season, with Bognor targeting an immediate return to the National League.

And the defender should be available for selection for Rocks’ home Bostik League Premier Division clash with Leatherhead on Saturday.

But Wood admitted coming back from his injury was tough.

Speaking to the club website, Wood said: ‘This injury has been the worst time of my football career to date really.’

'It’s been a very long time since September, and I’ve personally had a lot to deal with.

'It’s been great watching the boys do really well in that time but it has also been hard knowing that I could possibly effect things on the pitch if I had been playing alongside them.

'To say the pitch was fully down to my injury would be wrong but to say it didn’t play some part would also be wrong.

'Nevertheless, I also accept that getting injured is part and parcel of playing non-league football.'

Bognor have won just one of their previous six matches but remain in the play-off picture.

The Rocks find themselves ninth, five points off the top five, ahead of the visit of Leatherhead on Saturday.