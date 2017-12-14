Rose: There’s nothing to fear for Hawks

Have your say

JORDAN ROSE insists the Hawks have what it takes to progress in the FA Trophy.

The centre-back is ready for a tricky first round proper assignment at Bostik Premier League title-chasers Billericay Town.

Rose however is backing the Hawks to get through to the next round.

‘Going to Billericay is not the easiest of ties but it is not something we are afraid of,’ said Rose.

‘As a player you have to look forward to challenges such as this.

‘I am confident that we possess all the qualities needed to come away with a result.

‘It certainly won’t faze us.

‘We will be going there to play our game and to impose our game on them.

‘Our away record this season is fantastic with just one defeat in the league and another in the FA Cup.

‘I thought that we were unlucky to lose the FA Cup tie at National League Maidenhead to a late goal.

‘It showed that we are capable of taking on anyone in the non-league pyramid.’

Rose suffered a frustrating start to the season with injury keeping him out of action.

However a month on loan at Southern Premier Division Weymouth saw him come back stronger.

He got his chance when Ed Harris was ruled out by suspension and he has grabbed it with both hands.

In the last round of the Trophy he scored twice against Dorking Wanderers. Then against Chippenham Town he played a leading role in ensuring the Hawks kept a clean sheet.

Rose would love to add to his Trophy tally at Billericay Town on Saturday (3pm).

‘It is always nice to get on the scoresheet,’ said Rose.

‘With my height and power I always fancy my chances at set-pieces.

‘The bread and butter for a defender though is keeping clean sheets.

‘That is what gives you the ultimate satisfaction.

‘I pride myself, as do all our other defenders, in keeping clean sheets.

‘Even when we were 4-0 up against Chippenham we still kept that determination not to let them score.’

Rose insists competition for places at Westleigh Park is the stiffest he has ever come across in his career.

It ensures everyone has to keep a high level.

‘Every member of our squad could make the starting line-up,’ he added.

‘It means that you have to give 100 per cent every time you play.

‘It breeds a mentality of not wanting to make any mistakes.

‘You know if you don’t play well it will cost you your shirt.’

The Hawks are without striker Alfie Rutherford who expects to be sidelined until the new year with ligament damage.

Defender Dan Strugnell could also remain an injury doubt.

Hawks: Young, Robinson, Woodford, Rose, Williams, Fogden, Lewis, Carter, Tarbuck, Prior, Tubbs, Widdrington, Harris, Strugnell, Barker