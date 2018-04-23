Royals see top-four hopes dented

Have your say

AFC PORTCHESTER had their hopes of a top-four Wessex League premier division finish dented by a disappointing 1-0 home defeat against Shaftesbury.

The Royals missed out on the chance to overhaul fourth-placed Hamworthy who remain two points ahead with one game left to play.

On 10 minutes Steve Ramsey went close to scoring for the Royals.

He fired a well-struck shot that was saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

Shaftesbury replied in kind a minute later with home goalkeeper Lewis Noice doing well to keep out a thunderous strike from the edge of the area.

Dan Wooden went close twice in the space of a minute for the home side.

His long-range shot was turned behind and from the resulting corner he poked the ball over the top.

A minute before the break a far post header from Nathan Kirby was kept out by a superb save.

There was little to choose between the two sides as the first half ended goalless.

On 58 minutes it took a terrific save from Noice to keep the Royals level.

Five minutes later at the other end Dale Mason was foiled by an excellent double-save.

The visitors broke the deadlock on 66 minutes when the home side were caught out by a back-post header.

Ramsey went close to an immediate equaliser but his shot trickled past the upright.

Dale Mason also went close with a curling effort that narrowly missed the upright.

AFC Portchester: Noice, Stone, Searle, Birmingham, Evans, Ramsey, Bye, Morgan, Mason, Wooden, Kirby. Subs: Buckland, C Scott, B Scott, Warren, Page

Horndean closed the gap on AFC Portchester with an emphatic 3-1 win at Hamble Club.

Michael Birmingham’s side moved to within a point of the Royals.

Two first-half goals from Miles Everett set Horndean on their way to victory.

Harry Jackson added a third goal on 55 minutes with a good shot into the bottom far corner of the net.

Though Hamble pulled a goal back on the hour mark the visitors ran out comfortable winners.

Fareham Town were crushed 5-0 by title-chasing Blackfield & Langley at Cams Alders.

The Reds conceded two first-half penalties after falling behind in the opening five minutes.

An own goal at the start of the second half and a Sami Makhloufi goal completed the misery.

Petersfield Town ended their season with a 2-2 draw at fellow strugglers Newport IW.

Billy Connor and Will Essai scored for the Rams.

Paulsgrove recorded an emphatic 4-0 win at Clanfield in the Hampshire Premier League senior division.

Jimmy Hird, Aaron Fennemore, Tommy Woodward and Danny Lane got the goals.