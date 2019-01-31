Have your say

Championship side Sheffield United are making a move for Horndean youngster Benny Read.

The 20-year-old defender has impressed in the Wessex League premier division this season.

He has also attracted the attentions of Bristol Rovers and Forest Green Rovers.

Now he has been invited up for a trial with the Blades next week.

Horndean manager Michael Birmingham reckons it is a well-deserved opportunity for the youngster.

The Deans boss said: ‘Benny came to us as a winger but parts of his game were missing for that.

‘Then two years ago because of injuries we dropped him in at full-back.

‘He has been outstanding in that position ever since.

‘Benny has come on in leaps and bounds.

‘At times he has asked to come in and do extra training so that he could improve.

‘If he gets the chance to train full-time he can improve his game even further.’