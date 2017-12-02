Stiles demands more of the same from Reds

Have your say

Pete Stiles wants another battling display from Fareham Town when they host Alresford Town in the Wessex League premier division at Cams Alders tomorrow (3pm).

The Reds boss feels his team showed good character in their 2-2 draw against Lymington Town last time out.

They came from behind to lead in the final minute, before being pegged back by an Alresford goal deep into stoppage-time.

‘We showed a bit of fight, and when we scored in the last minute I thought we had won it,’ said Stiles.

‘The positive thing is that we weren’t at our best yet came away with a point.

‘Not so long ago we would have lost the game.

‘We played well at times but need to add a little bit more quality.’

Going into the game, Stiles is facing a selection headache.

Trio Del Harding, Callum Laycock and Josh Holmes are unavailable.

Meanwhile, there is also an injury worry over Curt Robbins.

To accommodate the loses, Stiles will bring striker Bradley Silvester into the squad after his good performances in the reserve team.

‘We are unbeaten now in three games and it would be nice to extend the run,’ added Stiles.

‘With players missing it gives others the chance to step up and show what they can do.

‘It promises to be a tough ask against a team who are fourth in the league.’

AFC Portchester travel to Shaftesbury looking to get back to winning ways in the league.

The Royals are keen to take maximum points as they look to close in on the top six.

Petersfield Town chairman Graeme Moir believes his bottom-of-the-league side can still save themselves from the drop.

The Rams host Bournemouth at Love Lane looking for the spark to turn their season around.

‘At the moment we need to show more desire, more fight and more belief that we can turn this situation around,’ said Moir.

‘We have to start battling and scrapping for everything.

‘No-one is going to give us anything – we have to turn it around ourselves.

‘We need to show how much we want to get away from the bottom of the table and then we need that spark, that moment which will change the momentum of our season.

n Check out tomorrow’s Sports Mail for all the latest reports from this weekend’s games.