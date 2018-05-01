Stiles: Fareham will give it all to upset Hawks

Have your say

PETE STILES recognises Fareham Town must be at their best to upset the Hawks in tonight’s Portsmouth Senior Cup semi-final at Cams Alders.

The Reds will start as outsiders against the visitors who are still buzzing from their National League South title win on Saturday.

Tonight’s match will be a good challenge for the Wessex League premier division side (7.45pm).

And the Fareham boss is relishing the task.

Stiles said: ‘We know it isn’t going to be easy.

‘My big issue is with the number of games we have had to play in a short space of time.

‘We could have done with a bit more of a breather before a game like this.

‘I am expecting it to be a full-on cup-tie and tough for us.

‘We will be able to go into the game with nothing to lose.

‘Nobody is expecting us to get a result.

‘That means there is no pressure and we can go out and play with a degree of freedom.

‘We will give it our best shot and see if that is good enough.’

The Reds are boosted by the return of Josh Holmes, Matt Andrews, Scott Hamilton and Matt Simm who missed the final league game on Saturday.

Baffins Milton Rovers finish their first-ever Wessex League premier division season against Bemerton Heath Harlequins at the Kendall Stadium (7.45pm).

Steve Leigh is hoping striker Jason Parrish can remain on his goalscoring trail after his hat-trick on Saturday.

‘Jason has made an unbelievable comeback from injury,’ said the Baffins boss.

‘He has worked hard and his attitude is spot on.

‘The lad is more than just a goalscorer though.

‘He holds the ball up well and has great awareness of other players. Since coming back from injury he has come in and given the team a lift.’

Horndean face Newport IW at Five Heads Park (7.45pm).

Deans boss Michael Birmingham said: ‘I am hoping the bad weather holds off so we can finally finish the season.’

AFC Portchester travel to Brockenhurst (7.45pm).