Super-sub Sammy nets glory for Fareham

Sammy Kessack struck a late winner as Fareham Town beat Petersfield Town 4-3 in a dramatic Wessex League premier division clash.

Reds manager Pete Stiles produced the masterstroke when he sent Kessack on with just five minutes to go.

In the final minute, the substitute got in between two Rams defenders to head home from close range.

Stiles said: ‘I like to think it was a little bit of managerial inspiration!

‘In reality, the game never should have been played on a pudding of a pitch.

‘We had to go more direct because you couldn’t play any football.

‘We were also a bit rusty having not played since before Christmas.

‘It was very frustrating because I had six players booked and one sent off in a game where there wasn’t a bad tackle.’

Robbie Pittman was sent off for Fareham, who had George Davis, Ash Tattersall and Curt Robbins on target.

Luke Kendall, Billy Connor and an own goal made up the Petersfield tally.

Michael Birmingham slammed Horndean’s attitude after they slumped to a 5-0 defeat at Bashley.

‘We had our shorts pulled down and bottoms well and truly smacked,’ said the boss.

‘Mentality-wise it was men versus boys. Bashley wanted it and we didn’t.

‘My players were just thick when it came to adapting to a pitch covered in mud.’

AFC Portchester had boss Ian Saunders and his assistant Jay Hampson sent to the stands during their 2-1 win at Bemerton.

An own goal and an Andy Todd strike sealed the win.

Callum Dart and Jordan Neal earned Baffins Milton Rovers a 2-2 draw at Cowes.