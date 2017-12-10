Warning fired to Moneyfields

Have your say

Dave Carter is losing patience with his Moneyfields players after they once again paid the price for poor discipline.

The Dover Road outfit slumped to a 5-1 defeat at Hartley Wintney on Saturday after Lewis Fennemore was shown a straight red in the sixth minute.

Moneyfields manager Dave Carter. Picture: Neil Marshall (171026-42)

The Moneys man was guilty of kicking out at former Pompey striker Rowan Vine in the Southern League east division clash.

Carter was also forced to substitute striker Steve Hutchings at half-time at Green Lane.

It was a precautionary measure as he feared his skipper could be sent off for a fourth time this season.

Moneys, who topped the table by four points in November, travel to second-placed Beaconsfield Town tonight (7.45pm).

They will be looking to avoid a fourth successive defeat, having already slipped to fifth spot in the standings.

Carter admitted he is angry with the lack of discipline shown by his players and has vowed to take action.

‘As a club we will act if the players don’t improve their discipline,’ he said.

‘Poor discipline has become a bad habit throughout the team and this has to change.

‘We know we need to do something and if players can’t take that on board then we won’t keep them here.

‘Red cards and suspensions are threatening to derail our season. We have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot.

‘At the moment we seem to antagonise and get referees going against us.’

Vine scored twice as Hartley Wintney eventually made their numerical advantage count.

The striker gave the hosts the lead just after the half-hour mark.

Hutchings, on his return from a five-match ban, levelled from the spot a minute before the break.

But the hosts ran out easy winners in the second half.

Moneys can expect a summons from the Football Association in the new year when they will be asked to explain their poor disciplinary record.

The authorities will demand they clean up their act and, if they fail to do so, a hefty fine will be dished out at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Gosport Borough’s premier division trip to Redditch United was postponed early on Saturday morning – with the home side’s pitch covered in snow.

Borough return to action on Tuesday night when they face a tough assignment against leaders King’s Lynn Town at Privett Park (7.45pm).