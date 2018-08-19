Why Fareham Town’s first win was ‘only a matter of time’

Have your say

Fareham Town celebrated their first Wessex League premier division win of the season after beating Shaftesbury 2-0 at Cams Alders.

Second-half goals from Lamin Jatta and Gary Austin earned the Reds a comfortable victory. And Pete Stiles felt the win was coming.

Baffins Milton Rovers celebrate Tommy Leigh's goal against Cowes Sports. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Fareham boss said: ‘After the start we have had it was only a matter of time before we won.

‘I have brought so many new players to the club it will take time for the team to gel.

‘We have put together a good squad and I am confident we can do well.

‘If we had been six goals ahead at half-time Shaftesbury could not have complained.’

Joe McLean scores for Baffins Milton Rovers against Cowes Sports. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jatta put the Reds in front on 61 minutes with a first-time shot from inside the area.

‘You could see the relief spreading through the team after that,’ added Stiles.

Five minutes from the end Austin sealed the win by rounding the goalkeeper and smashing the ball into the empty net.

Baffins Milton Rovers maintained their good start by thumping Cowes Sports 4-1 at the PMC Stadium.

‘It was an excellent performance against a team that had started well,’ said boss Steve Leigh.

‘When we played with a quick tempo we looked good.’

Tommy Leigh put Baffins ahead with a cracking strike from the edge of the area and Jason Parrish nodded in a second.

Shane Cornish then smashed in a fantastic free-kick before Cowes Sports profited from a Tyler Yates own-goal.

Joe McLean sealed the win with a second-half goal from a far-post cross.

AFC Portchester were left to rue missed chances as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Portland United.

The loss capped a poor week for the Royals.

‘We played three games without scoring a goal,’ said joint-manager Mick Catlin.

‘There is a lack of firepower at the moment and you can’t win games if you don’t score!’

Horndean suffered a 2-1 defeat at Hamworthy United with Harry Jackson grabbing a late consolation.

In division one, Lewis Beale and Callum Glen earned United Services a 2-1 home win over Laverstock & Ford.