Horndean remain on track for their best-ever Wessex League premier division finish after beating Shaftesbury 3-0 at Five Heads Park.

Michael Birmingham’s side who finished fourth last season showed their determination to claim the runners-up spot.

The Deans boss is hoping his players can go on and achieve that,

He said: ‘It would be an unbelievable achievement for little old fashioned Horndean.

‘Though we weren't as fluent as we have been in recent games it was good to come through unscathed.

‘Once we went a couple of goals in front it was all about managing the game out.

‘I felt we did that well.

‘Shaftesbury's centre forward has been causing teams problems but we nullified him.’

Sam Hookey put the home side in front by cutting in and drilling in a low shot at the near post.

The lead was extended before half-time when Jack Lee showed great determination to get on the end of a corner.

Sean McMonagle sealed the win with a header midway through the second period.

Fareham Town crashed to a disappointing 3-1 home defeat against Tadley Calleva.

Reds boss Pete Stiles said: ‘We keep making stupid errors and it is costing us.

‘’We missed a penalty in the first half and then conceded at a badly defended corner.

‘After getting ourselves back level at the start of the second half we make another bad error.

‘With us chasing the game Tadley broke away and scored a third to kill the game off.’

Andrea Carrera scored the well-worked Reds goal soon after the restart.

An 83rd-minute goal sent Baffins Milton Rovers tumbling to a 2-1 home defeat against Bournemouth Poppies.

Blu Boam netted for Baffins.

AFC Portchester threw away a two-goal lead in their 3-3 draw at Cowes Sports.

Steve Ramsey got one goal and Stuart McConnachie netted twice for the Royals.

In division one United Services Portsmouth suffered a 2-0 defeat at Fawley.