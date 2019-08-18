Have your say

Paul Doswell was left ruing a host of missed chances as the Hawks were held to a goalless draw against Chelmsford City in National League South on Saturday.

The Westleigh Park side even squandered a golden opportunity from the penalty spot in the first half, with Simon Walton firing his effort from 12 yards straight at Clarets keeper Carl Pentney.

After scoring six goals against Dorking in midweek, the hosts' strikers endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal.

Doswell felt the performance was good - it was just a lack of cutting edge up front that let them down.

‘It was a game of missed chances,’ said Doswell.

'We missed a penalty and also another five clear-cut openings.

‘Normally in a game you would expect to take at least one or two of them.

‘It was very similar to our first game of the season against Welling.

‘The opposition came and sat in against us and allowed us to have possession.

‘If we had scored a goal then it would have changed the game.

‘Then they would have had to come out and be a bit more adventurous.

‘I am not disappointed with the performance, only with our failure to make it count.'

Jonah Ayunga should have given the Hawks an early lead but his weak header went straight at the keeper from point-blank range.

The best chance came in the eighth minute, after Wes Fogden was felled by a clumsy challenge in the area.

Walton stepped up but could only blast his effort straight Pentney.

From the rebound, the home defender could only head on to the top of the crossbar.

‘I don't know how many penalties Simon has missed in his career but I shouldn't think it is many,' added Doswell.

It shouldn't have mattered because the hosts had plenty of other chances before half-time.

Fogden was denied when clean through and Alfie Rutherford rounded the keeper before firing against the far post.

Rutherford and Ayunga missed further chances after the break.

In the second half the Hawks lost their way for a spell and the slick quick passing football of midweek was missing.

Doswell put that down to the conditions.

'The wind was against us, the pitch was drier and it was our fifth game in 10 days,' he said.

'It is no surprise to me that some of the quality dropped.

'Overall, it was an opportunity missed but we still remain unbeaten.’