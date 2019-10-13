'Our last five minutes was a shambles.

Paul Doswell admitted the Hawks’ 2-1 Vanarama National South defeat against Hemel Hempstead Town at Westleigh Park was hard to take.

He was unhappy with the officials but was even more upset by his team’s shambolic defending in the closing stages.

After getting their noses in front ten minutes from time, Hawks allowed the game to slip from their grasp and are now 10 points adrift of leaders Wealdstone.

That was unforgivable in Doswell's eyes and continued a worrying pattern at home.

'That was deja vu at home and once again we had more than enough chances to put the game to bed,' said Doswell.

'This is a very poor result, allowing them to go five points clear of us.

'Having said that, I thought the refereeing performance was dire.

'I don't see a foul when he disallowed Sam Magri's goal and he gave more than fifty free-kicks against us.

'He left a lot to be desired.

'Then we commit suicide at the death.

'We get a goal in front but within minutes they equalise and that isn't good enough.

'To cap it all, we then concede a second goal.'

It wasn't until ten minutes from the end of a rugged contest that substitute Alfie Rutherford provided the key to open the lock.

He was sent sprawling inside the area and the referee immediately awarded the penalty.

Danny Kedwell saw his spot-kick kept out by a remarkable save but reacted quickest to volley in the rebound.

Having worked so hard to get in front, it was hugely disappointing the lead lasted just a couple of minutes.

Sam Ashford received the ball on the edge of the Hawks box, turned his defender and scored with an excellent strike.

In stoppage-time a catalogue of errors presented the Tudors with a winnerl, Ashford netting his second.

'It defies logic how we can defend well for 85 minutes and then literally throw it away,' said Doswell.

'It is similar to our home games against Braintree, Welling and Chelmsford.

'We are still to win a Saturday home game in the league and that is a joke.

'We were in the ascendancy all of the second half.

'But you can't give away two goals like that.

'Our last five minutes was a shambles.

'If we don't rectify dropping points at home eventually it will cause us problems.

'It could mean not going up automatically and ending up in the lottery of the play-offs.'

Hawks’ FA Cup fourth qualifying round opponents Dulwich Hamlet recorded a crowd of almost 3,000 on Non League Day at the weekend.

Dulwich’s 2-2 National League South draw with Weymouth at Champion Hill was watched by 2,906 - a bigger crowd than six of the eight National League games on the same day.

It was also a bigger attendance than Crawley managed for their League 2 fixture against Colchester.

Hawks attracted a crowd of 1,327 to Westleigh Park for the game against Hemel Hempstead.