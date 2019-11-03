‘Outstanding’ Ayunga at the double as Hawks maintain superb away league record

Hawks showed once again that there is nothing they like better than a road trip.

Paul Doswell's side produced another confident performance to beat St Albans City 3-1 at Clarence Park.

It maintained their unbeaten away record in National League South, taking their tally to 17 points from a possible 21 on offer.

The win also lifted Hawks back up to third, closing the gap behind leaders Wealdstone to eight points.

A Jonah Ayunga brace and a Danny Kedwell penalty gave the visitors a deserved win.

Assistant manager Ian Baird was pleased with the way his side dug in.

'Overall we deserved to win, though we made hard work of it in the second half,' the former Pompey striker remarked.

'It was a good three points in difficult conditions.

'Once again we dominated the first half without putting the game to bed.

'That has been the story all season.

'I said to the players at half time that the next goal was important.

'Unfortunately they got it and started to put us under pressure.

'The wind seemed to turn and it is never easy playing up the slope on that ground.

'Fortunately Jonah restored our two-goal lead.'

Hawks took the game to their hosts from the start and had good chances before taking a 19th minute lead.

Following a succession of corners, one fell to Ayunga at the near post and the striker squeezed the ball home.

Staying in command, Hawks continued to create the best chances and home keeper Dean Snedker made two smart stops from Bradley Tarbuck and Ayunga.

Eventually, however, the pressure told a minute before the break.

Kedwell was brought down in the area and the striker picked himself up to coolly send Snedker the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Just before the hour mark the hosts pulled a goal back with Oliver Sprague side-footing in a Scott Shulton cross.

The visitors, however, responded in perfect fashion eleven minutes later - Ayunga claiming the final touch on a Kedwell cross.

'Jonah grabbed two goals which were a reward for an outstanding performance,' said Baird.

Goalkeeper Ross Worner covered himself in glory in a dramatic finale.

After Saints were awarded a last minute penalty, he made a superb double save from the spot-kick before a third effort was cleared off the line.

'I don't think I have ever seen anything quite like the saves Ross made at the end,' said Baird.

'With two successive wins we are starting to build some momentum.

'We are clear that we want to push for promotion and are not here to finish middle of the table.'