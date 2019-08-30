Jason Parrish snared the points for Baffins on the road at Bournemouth.

The striker grabbed the only goal of the game with eight minutes remaining.

Baffins enjoyed the early possession and Jason Parrish came close after 10 minutes when he glanced a header from a Kieran Carter cross across the face of goal and wide.

The hosts broke down the left as David Borges found Karol Rog who was somehow denied by the visiting keeper Cameron Scott.

Just after half hour a break down the right saw Junior Kamara’s cross deflected into the path of Callum Dart whose effort was well saved by James Mayo.

Rovers came close on the stroke of half-time when a George Way corner was flicked on at the near post by Owen Haly and cleared off his own line by Kevin Foreman.

Early in the second period a corner by Way was cleared to Josh Dean who flicked the ball over his head, twisted and turned before seeing his effort turned behind at the far post by Mayo

Just after the hour the visitors were almost caught out when the hosts took a quick free-kick to Rog whose cross was somehow placed wide at the far post by the unmarked sub Jack Volsey.

With 70 minutes on the clock, Way threaded a neat ball to Parrish who broke clear of the offside trap but failed to test Mayo with his effort.

Parrish went one better in the 82nd minute when a corner was cleared out and chipped back into the striker who hooked home in the six-yard box.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Elsewhere, AFC Portchester were 4-1 winners against New Milton Town with Bognor defeated 2-0 by Carshalton.

Moneyfields were held to a 1-1 draw bu Cinderford Town at Dover Road while Petersfield beat AFC Stoneham 1-0. Fareham beat Whitchurch 2-0 in the FA Vase on Friday night.​​​​​​​

