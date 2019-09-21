Have your say

TWO second-half goals secured the Hawks a 2-1 win against Southern Premier visitors Taunton Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Paul Doswell’s side dominated the tie but needed a 69th-minute own goal to break the deadlock.

Andy Drury added a second goal six minutes from the end before a hectic final few minutes.

The home side gave a debut to Pompey loan signing Matt Casey in the heart of the defence.

Jake Flannigan was included as a sub after being recalled from Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Simon Walton, Dean Beckwith, Wes Fogden and Roarie Deacon were all ruled out by injury.

Benny Read sent a shot over the top after Casey caused Taunton problems at a long throw.

Soon afterwards Alfie Rutherford thrashed a 20-yard effort past the upright, before heading wide from a good position.

There was further consternation in the visitors when Jonah Ayunga’s shot was deflected past the post.

But for all their possession in the opening 20 minutes the home side failed to find a breakthrough.

As the away goal came under seize, Taunton keeper Lloyd Irish failed to reach a cross and the ball was hooked away in front of goal.

Ayunga was then guilty of a bad miss when he blazed the ball over the bar with just the keeper to beat.

In a rare Taunton raid, Ross Worner bravely saved at the feet of Andrew Neill who was trying to nick the ball past him.

Rutherford fired straight at a defender from point-blank range as the Hawks remained on top at the start of the second period.

Yet Dan Sullivan fired a warning to the hosts with a shot that flew over.

On 53 minutes Danny Kedwell replaced Rutherford.

The breakthrough came in the 69th minute courtesy of an own goal.

Drury crossed from the right and Jamie Short guided his header into his own net.

Drury added a second goal six minutes from time by side-footing home a Kedwell cross.

Shane White set up a nervous finale with a goal a minute into stoppage-time.