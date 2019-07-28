Paul Doswell declared himself happy with the Hawks’ pre-season programme which culminated with a 2-0 win against Eastleigh at Westleigh Park.

Goals from Roarie Deacon and Josh Taylor were enough to see off National League opposition for successive weekends.

The Hawks defeated Sutton seven days earlier, while they also delivered friendly wins against Alresford, Bognor and Winchester City this summer.

Their only friendly defeat was a 2-1 reverse to Pompey.

Doswell felt it was another solid performance from his side against Eastleigh ahead of the Hawks’ National League South curtain-raiser against Welling United on Saturday.

The Westleigh Park boss said: ‘The past two games have given us a good feel for where we are at.

‘Portsmouth provided us with our glamour game but the ones that have really mattered have been the past couple.

‘Both were tough games against teams playing in the league above us.

‘It’s pleasing to come out on the right side in both.

‘The games have been very competitive but it’s what we wanted. On that basis, I believe we have got pre-season right.

‘We showed great character in defending the ball particularly with the number of corners Eastleigh had.

‘They had a team of giants but we showed great desire in wanting to go and win the ball in our box.’

Both teams displayed a competitive edge from kick-off.

Eastleigh had Reda Johnson booked after an ugly confrontation during a corner, while a number of clumsy challenges were committed.

The Hawks made the breakthrough in the 37th minute – engineered through Benny Read’s quality.

The right-back burst to the byline and pulled the ball back for Deacon who drilled his shot home.

Eastleigh enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the second half.

The hosts, however, sealed the win in the last minute.

Jonah Ayunga fed the ball through to Taylor and he fired into the roof of the net.

Doswell felt the Hawks dealt with the Spitfires’ attacking threat well.

‘It isn't possession that hurts you, but the number of crosses put into your box and shots on goal,’ he added.

‘At times, we are happy to concede possession and what we have got is a very good counter-attacking side.’