Paul Doswell is adamant his side won't be resting on their laurels as they face Chelmsford City in the National League South at Westleigh Park on Saturday (3pm).

The Hawks produced an outstanding display in midweek to demolish Dorking 6-0.

They produced a high-tempo performance full of quality to see off a Wanderers side that boasted a 100-per-cent record going into Wednesday night's fixture.

The visitors couldn't cope with the Hawks’ slick passing and movement off the ball.

And manager Doswell wants his troops to show the same intent against the Clarets.

‘We put in an exceptional display in midweek,’ admitted Doswell.

‘Assistant manager Ian Baird deserves a lot of the credit because he has worked and worked with the players.

‘It was a very good team performance from front to back and a level above.

‘For the first time this season we started well and pressed them from the start.

‘We turned the ball over three times in the first half and that led to the goals.

‘Individually, the players all have great ability and they showed a great hunger when they didn’t have the ball.

‘We knew Dorking could pass you to death and we stopped that from happening.

‘It was a good win but it is only one game.

‘The statistics suggest that teams winning games by five or six goals often don’t win their next game.

‘We don’t want that to happen and I will be right on to that with the players.’

Doswell made two changes to his team against Dorking, bringing in Simon Walton at the back and Alfie Rutherford up front.

Both did well, as did all the substitutes when they came on.

The Hawks showed a rare killer instinct once they had Dorking on the ropes.

They continued pressing and could easily have scored more goals.

Striker Jonah Ayunga grabbed another brace and must have impressed the posse of Football League scouts present in the stands.

Doswell knows Chelmsford will present his side with another tough examination.

‘We have set a standard in terms of our work-rate,’ he added.

‘You are not going to see that performance level every week.

‘It was a faultless display but we must remain grounded because Chelmsford are one of the top sides.’