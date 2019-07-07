Paul Doswell celebrated his first game as Hawks boss with a victory.

The Westleigh Park outfit delivered a 2-0 success at Alresford Town in their maiden pre-season friendly of the summer.

New-arrival Jonah Ayunga fired a double either side of half-time against the Wessex League premier division side.

Doswell admitted the ‘rock solid’ pitch at Alrebury Park meant the game wasn’t the easiest on the eye for spectators.

But the Hawks manager was pleased his troops got match minutes under their belt as they prepare for their National League South curtain-raiser at home against Welling United on Saturday, August 3.

‘It was ultra-competitive because they were really up for the game,’ said Doswell.

‘The pitch was difficult. It was rock solid, which meant the ball was bouncing in the air and it wasn’t the best game in the world to watch.

‘But both teams got what they wanted out of it, which was minutes into players’ legs.

‘Jonah Ayunga scored two great goals. One was a header and the other was a bullet into the top corner.

‘It also allowed me to run the rule over a couple of young triallists.

‘With pre-season, the initial games is to try to get match fitness up.

‘Even if you’re training hard and doing certain runs, it still doesn't replicate an actual game.

‘I can imagine there’re a few sore bodies because it was like playing on concrete.

‘But both teams gave it a real good go and, in the context of a first game, it was competitive.’

The Hawks next travel to Bognor on Tuesday.

And Doswell feels that game will be good preparation for his troops ahead of Pompey’s trip to Westleigh Park on Saturday.

The boss added: 'Bognor normally is a carpet and it’ll be an easier surface for us to play on.

‘They’re a side who pass the ball very well. Jack’s teams always have a certain style about them and if you're not at it then they can play around you.

‘I’m looking forward to the Bognor game and hopefully that’ll get us ready for the Pompey game on Saturday.’