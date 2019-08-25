Have your say

Paul Doswell wants the Hawks to make their quality count at home against Eastbourne Borough in the Vanarama National League South tomorrow.

The game sees the return of previous management duo Lee Bradbury and Shaun Gale to Westleigh Park.

Borough have endured a difficult start to the season and Doswell insists his side won't be doing them any favours.

The Hawks moved up to fourth in the league with a hard-earned 3-1 win at Tonbridge Angels in heat-sapping conditions..

Having made an unbeaten start to the campaign, confidence is running high through the home squad.

Doswell expects the visitors will arrive extra determined to turn their fortunes around.

‘I imagine Lee and Shaun will be coming back wanting nothing more than to turn us over,’ said Doswell.

‘We have to make sure we are as ready as we can be for that.

‘Winning our home games is important to us.

‘It was a great result at Tonbridge, even if I am honest we weren't at our best.

‘Giving away a ridiculous goal after just three minutes put us under pressure.

‘Our response after that was good, though, and we produced three good finishes.

‘It was very difficult for both teams in the heat.

‘It is satisfying though that we have reached our target of getting 12 points from our first six games.’

At Tonbridge, the Hawks didn't allow an early setback derail them.

Having fallen behind three minutes, Jonah Ayunga soon responded to get them back on level terms.

Alfie Rutherford teed up Ayunga on the edge of the area and he scored with a composed finish.

Nicky Bailey put the Hawks in front on 17 minutes with an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner of the net.

Though the home side hit the woodwork, the visitors sealed the win on the stroke of half-time.

A period of sustained pressure ended with Andy Drury side-stepping a defender before crashing his shot into the net.

Apart from the result, Doswell was also delighted to see striker Danny Kedwell get his first action of the season.

Kedwell went on as a second half substitute, following his sidelining with a knee injury.