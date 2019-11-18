Paulsgrove join Bush Hill and Infinity in three-way lead at the top of the Hampshire Premier League

Paulsgrove collected a much-needed clean sheet as they defeated Hayling United for the third time this season.

Gary Jeffrey scored the only goal as Wayne Grant’s men moved level on points with Bush Hill and Infinity at the top of the Hampshire Premier League Senior Division - though they have played more games than the top two.

Hayling's Matt Hiscock in action at Paulsgrove

It was only the fourth clean sheet Grove have kept in 15 league games in 2019/20, and the other three had come against strugglers Liss (twice) and Chamberlayne.

Paulsgrove had previously won 3-1 at Hayling in the league and 4-0 on the Island in the HPL Cup this term.

Elliot Sills gave Clanfield a 78th minute lead at home to Colden Common, who levelled six minutes from time through Liam Hall.

A last minute Marcus Bedford goal - his second of the game - gave Liphook a 3-3 home draw with Stockbridge.

Paulsgrove's Moulay Osman is challenged by Hayling pair Ben Metherall and Will Ford

In an entertaining finale, Marco Sellitto had levelled at 2-2 for the hosts on 82 minutes, only for Matt Hawkes to restore Stockbridge’s lead five minutes later.

Infinity can open up a three-point lead at the top of the table on Tuesday night.

They travel to rock bottom Liss, who are aiming to avoid a ninth straight league defeat.

Liss have not played a league game since October 19, when they were crushed 9-0 by Infinity - Jamie White scoring five times.

Paulsgrove's Reece Lewis and Hayling's Ben Metherell

If they do record another win on Tuesday, Infinity can double their lead to six points if they can beat Bush Hill in Southampton next Saturday.

Bush thumped Priory 6-0 in the third round of the Southampton Senior Cup at the weekend.

Mark Barker - 62 goals in all competitions last term - struck a hat-trick.

*

Hayling's George Rough is upended by Paulsgrove's Jake Warlow

Callum Parker bagged a treble as holders Infinity became the last club to book their place in the quarter finals of the Hampshire Premier League Cup.

In a much delayed second round trip to lower division Michelmersh & Timsbury, the Premier Division high-flyers romped to an 8-1 success.

Danny Phillips struck twice with Andy Powell, Wayne Boud and top scorer Jamie White - with his 24th goal in 17 appearances this season - also netting.

Brandon Williams replied for Michelmersh.

Infinity are seeking their third final appearance in a row. Following their surprise 1-0 loss to Sway in 2017/18, they came from 0-2 down to beat Lyndhurst 4-2 in last season’s final.

They are joined in the last eight by fellow HPL top flight clubs Bush Hill, Liphook, Liss, Colden Common and Fleetlands, and Division 1 pair Denmead and Kingsclere.

Hayling's Matt Topple is tackled by Paulsgrove's John Cripps as Aaron Fennemore looks on

The draw for the quarter finals takes place this Wednesday at 6pm live on Express FM’s Over The White Line programme. Last eight ties are provisionally scheduled for Saturday, December 14.

The final will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Hythe & Dibden FC.

*

Denmead climbed into the top five of the Hampshire Premier League second tier in style.

Playing their first league match in over a month, they caned visiting Broughton 5-0.

Their previous league game had been back on October 12, when they lost 3-0 at Broughton!

Denmead stormed into a 4-0 half-time lead.

Ryan Harrison struck the first two goals - on seven and 30 minutes - with James Arend (36) and Danny Lucas (42) extending the advantage.

Lucas struck the only goal of the second period 18 minutes from time to clinch Denmead’s second successive 5-0 home league win - AFC Petersfield having been beaten by that score on October 5.

Moneyfields remain the only side in the entire HPL still boasting a 100 per cent record.

They collected their ninth successive win - 3-2 at home to lowly Upham - to open up an 11-point lead at the top.

Brandon Elliot, Harry Bass and Alex Bartlett were on target for Moneys.

Moneyfields’ next league game is at second bottom Netley Central next Saturday.

Netley are still winless and crashed 7-2 at home to Andover New Street Swifts in their latest match - Liam Dufall grabbing four goals, including a first half treble.