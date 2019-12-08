Pen-omenal display from Moneyfields Reserves as they beat Bournemouth League champions on their own Manor

Dan Penfold continued his remarkable Hampshire Trophy record as Moneyfields Reserves pulled off a shock win.

Penfold fired his third hat-trick in as many rounds as Moneys won 4-2 at perennial Bournemouth League champions Bournemouth Manor to reach the last 16.

The striker now has 21 goals in only 13 league and cup appearances this season.

And Moneyfields manager Paul O'Rielly is starting to dream of a potential Hampshire Premier League and Trophy double.

Brandon Rogers rounded off the scoring as Moneyfields continued their storming start - they also sit 10 points clear at the top of the HPL Division 1 having won all 10 matches so far since leaving the Wyvern Combination at the end of last season.

‘It’s a definite aim (a league and cup double),' said O'Rielly.

‘The league is obviously the priority. We want to try to get up into the Hampshire Premier this season.

'Any sort of cup run would be fantastic, but there are still some big sides left in the competition, though.

‘You’ve got Infinity, Bush Hill and a couple of strong teams from the Isle of Wight as well.'

Manor - who have won the Bournemouth League title for the last four seasons - took an early lead before Penfold levelled just before the break.

The prolific forward added another two goals to complete his fifth hat-trick of the season within 10 minutes of the restart.

The hosts made it 3-2 less than a minute later, but Rogers rounded off the scoring late on.

O'Rielly saluted Penfold, who in the previous two Trophy rounds had scored four times against Liphook Reserves (in a 10-0 victory) and three against Mudeford (4-0 win).

'Dan has been very good,' he said. ‘He played for me a few years ago at United Services, I used to run the reserves over there.

‘I think he scored 45 goals or something in a season when I was there.

‘I’ve got quite a few lads like that. They want to progress, but they feel comfortable playing for us.'

Moneyfields will look to maintain their perfect league start when they host QK Southampton next Saturday.