Pennery and Fennemore return but Moneyfields fail to collect second Southern League win in four days

MONEYFIELDS failed to give caretaker boss Mat Jones a second Southern League Division 1 South win in four days tonight.

Instead, visiting Cirencester Town claimed a deserved point from a goalless Dover Road stalemate in a game of very few clear chances.

‘A draw was a fair result,’ said Jones. ‘Cirencester are a good team, they will be up there amongst it at the end of the season - as we hope to be as well.

‘We looked a little tired in the last 20 minutes. We’d had a long trip to Barnstaple on Saturday (won 3-0) and it was a hard battle tonight.’

Watched by former boss Dave Carter - who resigned after four years as Moneys boss last Thursday - the hosts rarely forced Town keeper Lewis Clayton to make a proper save.

The nearest they came was a first half effort from Steve Hutchings which was clawed away for a corner.

However, it was a similar story at the other end as Moneys keeper Jake Hallett was never seriously tested.

The closest the hosts came in the second half was late on when Lewis Fennemore’s low cross was cleared over his own bar by Town’s Will Tunnicliffe - though Moneys were adamant he had used his hand in doing so.

Two positives for Moneys were the returns from injury of skipper Lewis Fennemore and striker Ryan Pennery.

Fennemore started his first game since September 21, while Pennery came on as a 77th minute sub for his first run-out since September 14.

Fleetlands were surprisingly held 2-2 at Hayling Island in tonight’s only Hampshire Premier League top flight game.

Sam Neal (23) and Kieron Mundy (56) twice fired the Humbugs in front, but twice Fleet levelled through top scorer Matt Andrews (40) and Jamie Hider (62).

HPL leaders Infinity are tomorrow night bidding to extend their unbeaten start to the season to 14 league and cup games.

The Fareham-based club visit Baffins Milton Rovers in a Portsmouth Senior Cup tie, and the hosts will need to watch out for Kurt Watts.

The former Gosport Borough striker has belted three hat-tricks in his last four matches.

Chichester City will visit Bowers & Pitsea in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Isthmian League Premier Division club won 5-3 on penalties against fellow Essex club Canvey Island after a 1-1 draw tonight.

Chichester are aiming to reach the first round proper for the first time since 1960, when they were hammered 11-0 at Bristol City.