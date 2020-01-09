Have your say

Pete Stiles has warned Fareham Town against any complacency as they visit rock bottom Amesbury Town (3pm).

The Reds are eighth and can't afford any slip-ups as they target the club’s first top-six finish since 2010.

Stiles insists his team can't take anything for granted against a side that only last weekend ended a run of 10 straight league losses.

‘This is a massive, massive banana skin,’ he said.

‘Amesbury might be bottom but they have just picked up their first win (since September) with an excellent 3-0 success at Bashley.

‘That should set the warning bells ringing in our camp.

‘In the past we have not been at our best in games that we are expected to win.

‘We beat the top sides then lose against teams struggling at the bottom.

‘It is up to us to make sure that we approach the game in the correct manner.

‘What we can't do is just turn up and expect to win.

‘I think we have a little bit more about us this season.

‘We lost a few silly games early on but have started to turn that around.

‘On paper we should win, but we have to go there and earn it.’

Stiles has the benefit of having an almost full strength squad to choose from.

The only absentee is the suspended Gary Austin.

Dan Clasby is available again after a ban and Garry Moody is back from holiday.

‘It is more a case of who to leave out rather than who to pick,’ said Stiles.