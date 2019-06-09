Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed he’s knocked back a Pompey bid for striker Matt Godden.

MacAnthony revealed discussions took place at the EFL Conference in Portugal, but an agreement could not be reached.

He stated the offer for Godden, who bagged 18 goals at London Road last term, was the same as what the Posh paid Stevenage last year. The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

MacAnthony stated conversations took place between Pompey’s executive team and director of football Barry Fry.

Responding on Twitter when asked if a renewed bid for Godden would be accepted, he said: ‘Not at current level.

‘We’ve been offered what we paid for him and he’s scored 18 goals in 40-odd games since the step up. All the best.’