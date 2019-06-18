Peterborough have pulled the plug on their pursuit of a player believed to be Pompey target George Edmundson.

In a Twitter rant on Monday night, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed the London Road outfit had agreed a fee for a centre-back from a League Two club.

However, after admitting other clubs also had bids approved, MacAnthony said the fourth-tier outfit subsequently asked for more money before his club could meet with the player to discuss personal terms.

And that has prompted Peterborough to end their interest.

While MacAnthony chose not to identify the player nor the team, it corroborates The News’ understanding of Pompey’s chase for Edmundson.

The Blues have had a significant bid accepted by Oldham for the highly-rated defender.

Oldham defender George Edmundson. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

But on Friday, reports emerged Perterborough also had an offer of £600,000 plus add-ons accepted for the 21-year-old, while Scottish giants Rangers remain keen.

The figure the Posh tabled is conservative in terms of what Kenny Jackett’s side offered, though.

With that in mind, it suggests the player MacAnthony is talking about is Edmundson.

The Peterborough chairman Tweeted: ‘So regarding everything out there about CB from L2 club we’ve been constantly linked with - as follows, our club agreed in writing with them a fee for player & were given permission to speak to player/agent over 8 days ago.

‘Player was on holiday but plan was for player to come to club last Friday for medical & contract discussions day after he returned from holiday. Three days prior a story leaked we’d agreed a fee and full detail on all aspects of transfer out there for all to see. Nothing new in football & expected. Other clubs see article (it worked) – so those clubs agreed fee.

‘Our Friday appointment with player still happening as per our agreement with club who owns him. Thirty-six hours before this meeting with player, club contacts us to state our deal is off unless we pay more blah blah . I won’t budge as a deal is a deal in my opinion.

‘We then told we no longer allowed meet player on Friday unless we renegotiate with his club. Out of principal I won’t do it. Had lots happen over transfers in 12 years BUT never had club try pull that re an agreed transfer that was hammered out in person and by email etc.

‘So I now officially pulling us from deal. Could have remained silent but due to leak from last week it’s important our fans know truth re the deal. And I most certainly won’t be dealing with said club owners involved ever again. Been in football 12 years but still get new surprises.

‘We’ve had phenomenal window so far & still few more bits to add but in great shape. Can’t land them all unfortunately but will always keep trying. Said club in all this threatened legal action if I spoke (irony after all leaks on deal last week). Hope that clears it all up.’