Ten-man Fareham grab win at Rams

TEN-MAN Fareham Town scored a last-minute winner to defeat Peterfield Town 4-3 at Love Lane.

Substitute Sammy Kessack headed home in the 90th minute to snatch all three points for the Reds.

Petersfield took the lead after eight minutes when Billy Connor was played in down the middle.

He drew Luke Douglas off his line before chipping his effort over the Fareham goalkeeper and into the roof of the net.

The visitors finished off a frantic couple of minutes by equalising in the 11th minute.

The Reds worked the ball up to Matt Simm and he rifled his shot off the far post and into the back of the net.

Petersfield regained their advantage two minutes after the interval when Connor was awarded a penalty and Luke Kendall converted the spot-kick.

Fareham equalised in the 56th minute when Adam Tattersall’s corner from the left missed every player and found the far corner.

With 25 minutes remaining, the Reds’ Robbie Pitman was sent off for what appeared to be a headbutt aimed at Kendall.

Even though they were down to 10 men, Pete Stiles’ side took the lead for the first time on 80 minutes through a brillant individual Tattersall goal.

The hosts then got back on level terms in the 85th minute when Ed Plackett’s deflected effort beat Douglas.

But Fareham snatched victory in the 90th minute when Kessack headed home.

– GRAHAM MOIR