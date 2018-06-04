Thompson excited after returning for third spell at Petersfield

Danny Thompson has returned to Petersfield Town for a third spell in a player/ joint-manager capacity, writes Graeme Moir.

He will be working alongside boss Mark Summerhill as the club prepares for life in Wessex League division one next season.

Daniel Trussler has already been announced as assistant manager and Matt Collins remains as coach.

Summerhill is pleased to have finally completed his new-look backroom set-up ahead of pre-season training, which gets under way this month.

He said: ‘I am delighted to bring in Danny alongside me.

‘When chairman, John Geddes, gave me carte blanche to restructure the football side of the club and to manage the whole football side, it was clear I needed someone alongside me to manage first-team affairs.

‘I can’t think of a better person to share first-team responsibilities with.

‘Danny brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with him, and his vast experiences in the National League South and Wessex League premier division will add real professionalism to our set-up.

‘He will bring an expert eye to all aspects of the first team – out on the field playing, on the training ground and in particular the management office alongside myself and with Jake and Matt.’

Thompson was part of the Wessex League premier division-winning side in the 2014-15 campaign and he returned to the club for a spell last season as well.

He moves to Love Lane this for a third stint keen to bring happier times back to Petersfield and help guide the Rams to promotion.

Thompson, who was Alex Pike’s assistant at Gosport Borough for a spell last season, said: ‘Firstly, I would just like to thank Mark for approaching me and offering me the joint role of first-team manager at Petersfield.

‘It’s been quite a rough ride for the club on and off the pitch during the past two seasons with managers leaving, turnover of players and unfortunately back-to-back relegations.

‘With all of that now in the past hopefully everyone involved within the football club can all pull together and look forward to better things to come on the playing front.

‘Myself, Mark and the rest of the coaching team will be giving their all to get this club back on the front foot and hopefully playing Wessex League premier divison football again in the near future.’

Dan Nash is reserve-team boss and McCauley Antell as his assistant.

– GRAEME MOIR