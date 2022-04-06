Connor Shaw struck a hat-trick as Division 6 champions Eastney - with 15 wins and three draws in league action this term - caned Southletico, third in Division 5, 6-0 at Farlington.
Jonty Pearson, Bailey Williams and Louis Hider completed the half-dozen haul.
