Picture gallery – AFC Eastney Reserves v Southletico, City of Portsmouth Sunday League Adelaide Cup semi-final

AFC Eastney Reserves thrashed higher division opposition to book a place in the City of Portsmouth Sunday League’s Adelaide Cup final.

By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 8:25 am

Connor Shaw struck a hat-trick as Division 6 champions Eastney - with 15 wins and three draws in league action this term - caned Southletico, third in Division 5, 6-0 at Farlington.

Jonty Pearson, Bailey Williams and Louis Hider completed the half-dozen haul.

