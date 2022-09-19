Picture gallery – AFC Portchester v US Portsmouth, Hampshire Women’s League Division 1
AFC Portchester got off to a winning start in their debut Hampshire Women’s League top flight campaign.
By Simon Carter
Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:26 pm
Chloe Nichols netted twice in a 4-1 victory over US Portsmouth at the On-Site Group Stadium yesterday.
Eilidh Currie and Shannon Woods were also on target for the Royals, who won the Division 3 title in 2020/21 and who were runners-up in the second tier last season.
Pictures by Mike Cooter
