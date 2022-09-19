News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Portchester's Shannon Woods goes for goal. Picture: Mike Cooter

Picture gallery – AFC Portchester v US Portsmouth, Hampshire Women’s League Division 1

AFC Portchester got off to a winning start in their debut Hampshire Women’s League top flight campaign.

By Simon Carter
Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:26 pm

Chloe Nichols netted twice in a 4-1 victory over US Portsmouth at the On-Site Group Stadium yesterday.

Eilidh Currie and Shannon Woods were also on target for the Royals, who won the Division 3 title in 2020/21 and who were runners-up in the second tier last season.

Pictures by Mike Cooter

1. Portchester's Shannon Woods up against USP's Danielle Ransley

Portchester's Shannon Woods up against USP's Danielle Ransley. Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Hannah Walker and Ruby Webber

Hannah Walker and Ruby Webber. Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales

3. USP's Danielle Ransley and Portchester's Shannon Woods

USP's Danielle Ransley and Portchester's Shannon Woods. Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales

4. Portchester's Eilidh Currie and Hannah Walker surrounded by USP players

Portchester's Eilidh Currie and Hannah Walker surrounded by USP players. Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

Photo Sales
AFC PortchesterPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 4