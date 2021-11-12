SportFootballKeith Woodland Picture gallery – Al’s Bar v AFC Eastney, City of Portsmouth Sunday LeagueAl’s Bar thrashed AFC Eastney 6-0 in Division 5 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.By Simon CarterFriday, 12th November 2021, 10:41 am Goals came from Harry Davies (3), Dean Heir (2) and Luke Kelly.Pictures by Keith Woodland.1. Al’s Bar v AFC Eastney Reserves (yellow)Keith WoodlandPhoto: - Photo Sales2. Al’s Bar v AFC Eastney Reserves (yellow)Keith WoodlandPhoto: - Photo Sales3. Al’s Bar v AFC Eastney Reserves (yellow)Keith WoodlandPhoto: - Photo Sales4. Al’s Bar v AFC Eastney Reserves (yellow)Keith WoodlandPhoto: - Photo SalesCity of PortsmouthEastneySunday LeagueNext Page Page 1 of 3