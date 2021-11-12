Keith Woodland

Picture gallery – Al’s Bar v AFC Eastney, City of Portsmouth Sunday League

Al’s Bar thrashed AFC Eastney 6-0 in Division 5 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.

By Simon Carter
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:41 am

Goals came from Harry Davies (3), Dean Heir (2) and Luke Kelly.

Pictures by Keith Woodland.

1. Al’s Bar v AFC Eastney Reserves (yellow)

Keith Woodland

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Al’s Bar v AFC Eastney Reserves (yellow)

Keith Woodland

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Al’s Bar v AFC Eastney Reserves (yellow)

Keith Woodland

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Al’s Bar v AFC Eastney Reserves (yellow)

Keith Woodland

Photo: -

Photo Sales
City of PortsmouthEastneySunday League
Next Page
Page 1 of 3