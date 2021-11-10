Picture gallery - City Ladies U10s Emeralds and Rubies, Hampshire Girls League

Only formed last year, the Portsmouth-based outfit are aiming to become the largest girls only football club in the area.

They currently have teams at under-8, under-14 and under-15 level playing in the Hampshire Girls League.

There is also an under-16 side who compete in the Junior Premier League against teams representing professional clubs.

But it’s at under-10 level that City Ladies are benefiting from the ever increasing interest in the girls game.

Last weekend the club’s under-10 Emeralds and under-10 Rubies teams played Hampshire League games against Gosport Borough Whites and Moordown and Southbourne Rockets at Rugby Camp.

A third under-10 team, the Diamonds, have just been formed and are set to play their first league games soon.

Anthony White, the Emeralds’ manager, said: ‘It was the club’s first season last year. This year they’ve expanded and they want to expand more.

‘The aim is to become the largest girls only club in the area.

‘It’s great that we’re continuing to grow - we must be doing something right!’

At under-10 level, games are played over two halves of 25 minutes with seven players on each team.

Even at that age group, there are some miles to be clocked up - the Emeralds have games in Bournemouth and Basingstoke this season.

