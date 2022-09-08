Picture gallery – City of Portsmouth Sunday League, Soberton v Saturn Royale and Gosham v AFC Bedhampton Village
There were mixed fortunes for Soberton United and Gosham Rangers as they made their City of Portsmouth Sunday League debuts at King George V.
By Simon Carter
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:55 am
Playing their opening Division 6 fixture, Soberton lost 4-1 to Saturn Royale. Max Sarigul and Louis Jeff both netted twice with Andrew Easton replying.
In Division 2, Gosham Rangers - who have switched over from the Gosport, Fareham & Solent League - defeated AFC Bedhampton Village 4-3.
Pictures by Mike Cooter.
