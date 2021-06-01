Sam Stephenson

Picture gallery – Crofton Saints Reserves win Gosport, Fareham & Solent Sunday’s League John & Pat Marsden Cup

Kai Sterne fired a hat-trick as Crofton Saints Reserves lifted the Gosport, Fareham & Solent Sunday League’s John & Pat Marsden Cup.

By Simon Carter
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:43 pm

Joshua Fox also struck twice to seal Crofton’s 5-1 final victory at Cams Alders against Division 3 rivals White Horse (Portsmouth) Reserves.

Horse, whose final consolation was an own goal, had run out 6-4 winners when the teams had met in a league game earlier this season.

1. White Horse Reserves

2. Crofton Saints Reserves score

3. Crofton Saints Reserves celebrate a goal in their 5-1 victory

4. White Horse Reserves (yellow) v Crofton Saints Reserves

