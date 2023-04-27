News you can trust since 1877
Picture gallery – Emsworth defeat Coach & Horses Albion in fiesty City of Portsmouth Sunday League Cup final

Emsworth banked the first of a potential trophy double when they triumphed in a feisty City of Portsmouth Sunday League London Cup final.

By Simon Carter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:44 BST

Second half goals from Braden Collins (penalty) and Marc Noble gave the Oystermen a 2-0 victory over fellow Division 3 side Coach & Horses at Westleigh Park.

The game was marred by a melee with around 20 minutes to go, which saw four players - two from each side - shown the red card. Callum Partridge and Jacob Lynch were the two Oystermen dismissed.

There was also a post-match brawl on the grandstand side of the stadium, which was viewed over 1.5m times on social media before being deleted.

This was the fourth time the two teams had met this season. Though champions Coach & Horses had completed the league double, Emsworth had won a Hampshire cup tie on penalties.

Now the honours are even with two successes apiece.

Emsworth went ahead when Dave Buckley was adjudged to have been fouled in the 18-yard box and Collins converted the resultant penalty.

Noble sealed victory when he headed in a right-wing cross.

Emsworth - who would leap into second spot in their division if they won their games in hand - face Rushmoor Community in the Hampshire cup final at AFC Stoneham on May 21.

