Dan Goodsell scored twice against his former club as Harvest bagged their first Hampshire Premier League win for almost three months.

The striker bagged a brace at Front Lawn in a 5-2 Senior Division victory over Hayling United.

Harvest, whose last win had come against Paulsgrove on December 3, made a storming start.

Midfielder Dave Blofield, who had impressed in recent weeks for the reserves, and Logan Vickers both netted in the opening 11 minutes.

After Hayling replied, Goodsell restored the two-goal lead just before the interval.

Vickers and Goodsell were also on target in the second half either side of a Hayling penalty consolation.

It was an impressive win for Harvest considering they were without a recognised goalkeeper and a recognised centre half.

Boss Wayne Lawton was forced to deploy striker Bobby Read in goal, while two full-back - Churchill Chia-Titor and Jacob Palmer - formed a new-look central defensive pairing.

