Picture gallery - Jubilee v Jubilee Reserves, City of Portsmouth Sunday League London Cup semi-final, Westleigh Park

The Division 3 side had booked their place in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final last month, and are set to face Gosham from the Gosport, Fareham and Solent League.

Now they are through to a second final after a 4-2 win against clubmates Jubilee Reserves at Havant & Waterlooville’s Westleigh Park, where they have played their home games since the start of last season.

Harvey Barlow (2), Harry Giles and Luke James were on target, with Harry Mack and Jordan Reed replying for the reserves, who are mid-table in Division 4 of the CoPSL.

Jubilee’s first team are now unbeaten in 14 league and cup games, since a 2-1 home league loss to North End Lions on December 5.

