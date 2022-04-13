Dave Haines

Picture gallery - Jubilee v Jubilee Reserves, City of Portsmouth Sunday League London Cup semi-final, Westleigh Park

Jubilee have a double cup final date to look forward to after beating their reserve team in the City of Portsmouth’s London Cup.

By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 8:42 am

The Division 3 side had booked their place in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final last month, and are set to face Gosham from the Gosport, Fareham and Solent League.

Now they are through to a second final after a 4-2 win against clubmates Jubilee Reserves at Havant & Waterlooville’s Westleigh Park, where they have played their home games since the start of last season.

Harvey Barlow (2), Harry Giles and Luke James were on target, with Harry Mack and Jordan Reed replying for the reserves, who are mid-table in Division 4 of the CoPSL.

Jubilee’s first team are now unbeaten in 14 league and cup games, since a 2-1 home league loss to North End Lions on December 5.

Harvey Barlow puts Jubilee 3-1 up

Dave Haines

Luke James celebrates after scoring Jubilee's second goal in their 4-2 win

Dave Haines

Jubilee's Karl Walsh takes a shot at goal

Dave Haines

Jubilee's Luke James, left, with Jonny McGee

Dave Haines

City of Portsmouth Sunday League
