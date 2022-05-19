Scored 40 league and cup goals for Wessex League Premier Division club AFC Portchester in 42 starts plus one as a sub.

Picture gallery - the top 11 Portsmouth area goalscorers in Wessex League and Hampshire Premier League in 2021/22

Horndean’s Connor Duffin ended the 2021/22 Wessex League season as the highest scorer among Wessex League and Hampshire Premier League clubs covered by The News.

By Simon Carter
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 5:10 pm

He struck 41 times in league and cup action for Horndean, to finish one ahead of AFC Portchester’s Lee Wort.

Here are the top 11 goalscorers across the two divisions of the Wessex and the Senior and Division 1 South East sections of the Hampshire League.

1. Zack Willett (Horndean)

Scored 38 league and cup goals for Wessex League Premier Division club Horndean in 42 starts plus one as a sub.

2. Connor Mansfield (Meon Milton)

Scored 37 league and cup goals for Hampshire Premier League Division 1 club Meon Milton in 27 starts plus two as a sub.

3. Ryan Bath (Locks Heath)

Scored 31 league and cup goals for Hampshire Premier League Senior Division club Locks Heath in 21 starts plus five as a sub.

4. Rafa Ramos (AFC Portchester)

Scored 31 league and cup goals for Wessex League Premier Division clubs AFC Portchester and Blackfield & Langley in 37 starts plus three as a sub. Thirteen of the goals were scored for Portchester.

