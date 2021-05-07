Picture special – City of Portsmouth Sunday League, Divisions 4 & 6
Jordan Derry, Jamie Labrow and Joseph Spencer all struck twice as Padnell Rovers thumped AFC Trades Reserves 8-1 in Division 6 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.
Friday, 7th May 2021, 9:46 am
Elsewhere, Bradley Hartill, Nigel Moyo and Bobby Read also netted braces as AC Copnor handed out a 6-1 drubbing to Saturn Royale in Division 4. In the same division, Freehouse A defeated rock bottom Fratton Trades 2-0.
Chris Moorhouse was at King George V to capture action from all three of those matches.
Page 1 of 4