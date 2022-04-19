Picture special – former Pompey and Southampton players turn out at Fareham Town in memory of Jon Gittens

The ex-professionals took on a team of former Fareham Town players at Cams Alders on Easter Sunday.

Gittens played as a commanding centre half for both Pompey and Saints, while he also had a spell as manager of Fareham in the noughties.

Former Blues players who turned out in the friendly - played over three 25-minute periods - included Lee Bradbury, Deon Burton, Andy Cook, David Waterman and David Birmingham.

Ex-Saints included Jo Tessem - who is still playing aged 50 in the Wessex League for Hythe & Dibden - Neil Maddison, Reuben Agboola, Steve Baker and Mark Blake.

Former Fratton Park players Paul Walsh and Guy Butters were also present, as were ex-Saints Jason Dodd, Dave Puckett, Glenn Cockerill and Nicky Banger.

Former Northern Ireland international defender Chris Nicholl - the manager who first signed Gittens for Saints in the mid-1980s from Midlands non-league club Paget Rangers - was also present.

The ex-Fareham squad comprised players who had mainly played under Gittens, who sadly passed away from cancer in May 2019. He was only 55.

Event organiser BK Green - who captained Fareham under Gittens - told The News the friendly should become an annual event.

‘Fareham have been absolutely brilliant,’ he said. ‘They have given it the all clear again.’

1. The ex-professionals squad Keith Woodland (170421-9) Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Ex-Fareham Town (red/black) v Ex-Pompey/Saints pros Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Ex-Fareham Town (red/black) v Ex-Pompey/Saints pros Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Ex-Fareham Town (red/black) v Ex-Pompey/Saints pros Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: - Photo Sales