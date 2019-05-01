Have your say

Moneyfields suffered penalty shootout heartbreak as they lost their Southern League division one south semi-final play-off at Yate Town.

Dave Carter's side lost 5-3 following spot-kicks, with Steve Hutchings missing their opening effort.

Conor Bailey, Jake Raine and Sam Pearce all scored, but the home side kept their nerve and had 100-per-cent success rate from the spot.

After a goalless 90 minutes, both teams scored in the first period of extra-time, with Gary Austin grabbing the visitor's equaliser.

Olly Mehew scored from close-range to put Yate in front in the first period of additional time.

At the death the hosts were reduced to 10 men after one of their defenders was sent off for a professional foul.

In a close-fought first half, the visitors created the best of the chances.

On 18 minutes it took a brilliant close-range save from home keeper Ross Grimshaw to prevent Moneyfields making the breakthrough.

A mix-up in the home defence offered Joe Briggs a chance but he shot wide of the target.

Meanwhile, the best chance of the half fell to Moneys eight minutes before the break.

Grimshaw produced a superb save to keep out a Lewis Fennemore shot from inside the area.

Then, a few minutes before the interval, Sam Pearce fired a free-kick narrowly past the post.

The chances continued to fall for Dave Carter’s side at the start of the second half.

Steve Hutchings headed over from inside the box a minute after the restart.

When the home did threaten, Moneys keeper Steve Mowthorpe saved well after Mehew was played through.

The away side had a late scare when a looping header dropped just over their crossbar but the stalemate sent both teams into extra-time.

In the other semi-final, Cinderford Town came from behind to win 2-1 at Cirencester Town.