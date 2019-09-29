Poate sent off as Moneyfields are hammered 7-1 in FA Trophy nightmare at The Creek

Moneyfields endured a nightmare 7-1 defeat at Bristol Manor Farm in the extra preliminary round of the FA Trophy.

To cap a miserable afternoon at The Creek, the visitors also had captain Brett Poate sent off in the second half.

It was Moneyfields’ third highest ever defeat in FA Cup, FA Vase or FA Trophy action - after a 9-0 caning at Chippenham in 2016 and an 8-1 home loss to Team Bath in 2007.

But both those hammerings were against higher division clubs, whereas Manor Farm are only one of two clubs presently below Moneys in the Southern League Division 1 South table.

Dave Carter admitted it was his heaviest ever defeat as manager of the Dover Road club.

'That has to be the worst drubbing I have ever had as manager here,' said Carter.

'We have got to seriously take a good look at ourselves.

'Not only was any quality missing, the spark seems to have gone out of the dressing room.

'The players are arriving for games at different times and we have to get back into the right mindset.

'Our belief seems to have disappeared and it is the first time I have ever experienced that in four years.

'Bristol Manor Farm is a tough place to go to because they are strong and physical.

'Though the referee didn't help, we were just not good enough.'

Moneyfields competed well in the opening half-hour and even had a chance to take the lead.

Steve Hutchings put George Root through but the youngster shot wide.

The visitors then fell apart in the seven minutes before half-time, conceding three goals.

Carter took Hutchings off at the break as a precaution because the striker was booked just before the interval.

Despite their problems, the visitors pulled a goal back on 51 minutes when Jake Raine's shot looped in.

Poate was then sent off after picking up two bookings in the space of as many minutes.

'Brett was sent off for being sexist after referring to the referee as an old woman,' said Carter.

'We had at least five first choice players missing for one reason or another.

'With what we had, this game was always going to be difficult.

'Our inexperience was always likely to be found out at a place like Bristol Manor Farm.

'In some ways we are still trying to recover from Scott Donnelly and Duncan Culley leaving at the start of the season.

'We must look to regroup and make sure that we kickstart our league campaign at Barnstaple in our next game.'