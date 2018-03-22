Pompey fan Mount inspires England win

Have your say

Mason Mount inspired England under-19s to victory over Hungary in their European Championship qualification clash.

The former Purbrook Park schoolboy scored one and assisted two in the Young Lions' 4-1 victory.

Mount, a Pompey fan, equalised for England shortly after half-time before he twice teed up Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson in Macedonia.

The 19-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Vitesse Arnhem from Chelsea.

He's made a big impact at the Dutch side, scoring seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Last campaign, the midfielder was voted Chelsea Academy's 2016-17 player of the year after skippering the young Blues to their their fourth consecutive FA Youth Cup.

Mount will likely line-up for England again when they play Latvia on Saturday.