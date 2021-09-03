Pompey fans: You can knock 10 football clubs out of the league - who gets the axe?

Sorry Swindon Town - you're one of my 10 clubs to go. Bye! / Picture by Jason Brown

I have a couple of ideas to put your way today to get us under way, the first of which was suggested to me by a chap called Mark Storey that some of you may know or remember. ‘Which 10 clubs would you get rid of from the Football League if you could?’ he asked me. He also wanted to know which 10 I'd save if all others had to be lost, but compiling 10 to eliminate is more fun.

You don’t have to be reasonable or logical coming up with your list. It is entirely personal. We all have clubs we have no time for or have personal grudges against, so now’s the time to make yourselves feel better and name the 10 you’d escort off Football League premises. I just want the list - you don't have to give your reasons.

I realise that as this column is read by Pompey fans there is one club that will crop up more than others, but I will be interested to see which others are frequently named in people’s responses.

I’m still working on my final list of 10 but it will include: Southampton, Leicester, Oldham, Oxford, Plymouth, Swindon and Reading. The numbers may be made up by Sunderland, Sheffield United and MK Dons but those three remain in the pending tray while I make up my mind about the likes of Fleetwood and Peterborough.

So that’s one thing to occupy us - another will be based on a fabulous Twitter tournament held a few weeks ago by Forgotten Pompey Goals

(@pompey_goals) which asked people to vote for which PFC player out of two they liked most. I think 64 were involved in the initial draw before they were whittled down, through votes, to a final between Alan Knight and Linvoy Primus, which the latter won.

There is much fun to be had with such things and we will do one here soon. I'm interested to see if doing it a different way may lead to the same winner or finalists.