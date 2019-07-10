Pompey in the Community take inspiration from Fifa's Women's World Cup

Pompey in the Community held a week of girls’ football events recently in celebration of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019.

Unfortunately, one of the events had to be cancelled due to bad weather, but the postponed Girls’ Football Festival took place in glorious conditions on Wednesday, July 3, at Portchester Community School.

The festival was organised in conjunction with the Premier League Primary Stars programme, which aims to inspire children aged 5-11 in the classroom, playground and sports field.

The Premier League champions equality, diversity and inclusion under the campaign banner – This is everyone’s game!

The Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019 has provided an opportunity to give increased visibility to women’s football at an international level and the success of England’s Lionesses in the competition is hoped to encourage more women and girls to take up the sport.

Over 40 aspiring players from four schools in Fareham took part in the football festival in Portchester, to basically come together to play the beautiful game.

It was not a competition, but just the opportunity to play against other teams and schools in the local area.

No winners or losers were announced, but every participant received a certificate and medal for playing.

If you’ve watched the Fifa Women’s World Cup and have been inspired by the likes of Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze, and would like to play football, there are plenty of opportunities with Pompey in the Community, including summer holiday courses, after school clubs and Junior Premier League teams.

For details of any of the girls’ programme, please contact: taylor.monk@pompeyitc.org.uk.

If you are interested in the Premier League Primary Stars programme for your school, please contact: louis.mack@pompeyitc.org.uk or call during office hours 02392 728899 (option 1).

Boys and girls are welcome to all Pompey in the Community summer holiday sessions but the girls only sessions are as follows:

Whiteley Primary School, Fareham: July 29-30

Cams Hill School, Fareham: August 5-6

PlayFootball (ROKO), Portsmouth: August 12-13

Park Community, Havant (TBC): August 22-23

Bay House School, Fareham: August 29-30

Please visit pompeyitc.co.uk for prices, timings and age restrictions.