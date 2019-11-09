Pompey youngster Bradley Lethbridge scores twice as Bognor beat East Thurrock

Pompey youngster Bradley Lethbridge scored twice as Bognor beat East Thurrock 3-1 in the BetVictor Isthmian premier division.

The Blues youngster, who netted in Pompey’s recent EFL Trophy outing at Oxford United, netted either side of half-time to hand Jack Pearce’s side all three points.

The 18-year-old has now netted three goals in 11 appearances for the Rocks this season.

Elsewhere in the non-league scene, Dave Carter’s Moneyfields lost 2-0 at home to Winchester City in the BetVictor Southern League south division.

A Ben Spranger double, plus goals from Rudi Blankson and Rob Taw handed Baffins at 4-2 win at Lymington in the Wessex League premier division.

Also, in the Wessex League, Owen Fee’s 57th-minute goal couldn’t prevent AFC Portchester going down to 2-1 defeat at the hands of Portland United.

Chichester City drew 2-2 with Sevenoaks Town in the BetVictor Isthmian League south east Division.