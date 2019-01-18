Pompey nearly signed these stars

10 superstars who almost signed for Portsmouth

The transfer window is well under way with Pompey looking to add to their ranks as they seek promotion from League One.

But while any incoming players are sure to add quality to the squad, they won’t be on the levels of some superstars who were once linked with moves to Fratton Park,

1. Sergio Aguero

2. Nicolas Anelka

3. David Beckham

4. Michael Carrick

