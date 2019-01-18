10 superstars who almost signed for Portsmouth

The transfer window is well under way with Pompey looking to add to their ranks as they seek promotion from League One.
But while any incoming players are sure to add quality to the squad, they won’t be on the levels of some superstars who were once linked with moves to Fratton Park,
1. Sergio Aguero
During his extremely short tenure as Portsmouth owner, Sulaiman Al Fahim promised to sign Spanish superstar Sergio Ageuro but unsurprisingly the move never came to fruition and he signed for Man City in 2011. Picture: PA