12 players and managers Portsmouth fans just love to hate
It’s Valentine’s Day - a time to celebrate the ones you love.
But even though Pompey fans have their heroes, there’s also quite a few villains from their club’s recent history.
1. Matt Le Tissier
A one-club man who dedicated his career to Southampton. Hence, he was never going to be too popular at this end of the M27. Turned out for Alan Knight's testimonial in 1994 and played the pantomime villain to perfection.
The epitome of Southampton to many Pompey fans, so therefore naturally an unpopular figure. Always gets a warm welcome on his visits to Fratton Park which have been plentiful since his departure from St Mary's in 2005.
Crossed the divide and joined Pompey's deadly rivals in 2004 after guiding them to the Premier League. Returned the following year and guided the Blues to an FA Cup win and European football, but many fans couldn't forgive him.
Pompey fans will not forget the disgusting spitting incident on Arjan De Zeeuw in 2004. The defender somehow kept his cool in the face of intense provocation. Diouf was fined two weeks' wages and banned for three games.