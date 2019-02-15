Pompey goals

15 stunning Portsmouth goals you will never get sick of reliving

From Matty Taylor’s sweet volleys to memorable last-minute strikes against Southampton - there are many great goals which stick in the mind of Pompey supporters.

But which of them is your favourite?

1. Gary Roberts v Bournemouth, Jan 20 2016

It's 2min 25sec of footballing heaven as Pompey channel Barcelona with a 48-pass move culminating in Roberts' finish. A goal of majesty, patience, rhythm and unforgettable quality those who witnessed it will long savour.
2. Guy Whittingham v Bristol Rovers - Dec 26 1992

Set the bar for passing Pompey goals until Roberts v Bournemouth. Paul Walsh and Guy Whittingham carve through the Bristol Rovers side with their one-twos before Whittingham nets.
3. Pedro Mendes v Manchester City - March 11 2006

Needs no introduction. Sparking the Great Escape in stoppage time and doing so with a hit of sublime quality to beat then City keeper David James in front of the Fratton End.
4. Patrick Berger v Charlton - Aug 21 2004

Andre D'Alessandro served up a pretty special goal against Charlton, but Berger betters it with a smash from 35 yards on the turn which dips viciously and beats Dean Kiely.
