15 stunning Portsmouth goals you will never get sick of reliving
From Matty Taylor’s sweet volleys to memorable last-minute strikes against Southampton - there are many great goals which stick in the mind of Pompey supporters.
But which of them is your favourite?
1. Gary Roberts v Bournemouth, Jan 20 2016
It's 2min 25sec of footballing heaven as Pompey channel Barcelona with a 48-pass move culminating in Roberts' finish. A goal of majesty, patience, rhythm and unforgettable quality those who witnessed it will long savour.