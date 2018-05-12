2018-19: Key dates for your Pompey diary

Have your say

It's been only a week since Pompey closed their 2017-18 season with a 2-0 win over Peterborough.

But for those who are already missing the Blues, we thought we'd help them out with a few key dates to look forward to.

Can Brett Pitman repeat his goal heroics for Pompey next season?

So check out our all-you-need-to-know guide to the months ahead.

When does the transfer window open?

Not long. In fact, Pompey will be able to officially announce new signings from Friday, May 17, when the transfer window reopens.

When do the fixtures come out?

Fixtures for the Blues' 2018-19 League One season will be announced on Thursday, June 21, at 9am.

When can we next see Pompey in action?

The Blues' first outing following their return to pre-season will be on Monday, July 2, against Cork City.

Kenny Jackett is taking his Pompey squad to Ireland for a training camp and has organised a friendly against the current League of Ireland Premier Division champions.

The game will kick-off at 7pm at the Turner's Cross Stadium.

What's Pompey's first game back on home soil?

On their return from Ireland, the Blues will play the Hawks on Saturday, July 7 (3pm kick-off).

Other friendlies have been arranged but the club is yet to confirm details.

When does the 2018-19 season start?

Pompey's opening game of the season will be played on Saturday, August 4.

The first round of the Carabao Cup will take place the week commencing Monday, August 13.

The Checkatrade Trophy gets under way during the week commencing Monday, September 3.

The first round of the FA Cup has been scheduled for the weekend of November 10.

When does the season finish?

Saturday, May 4.

When does the summer transfer window close?

The summer transfer window deadline-day is Thursday, August 9.

All permanent transfers must be registered by 5pm.

Clubs will be able to sign players on loan until Friday, August 31.

